Share Video

Link copied!

Double-A Wichita placed Rodriguez on the 7-day injured list Friday due to a sprained thumb, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez sustained the injury Wednesday while sliding into second base on a double. The 21-year-old prospect has been tearing it up in Double-A this season, slashing .298/.479/.621 with eight home runs and 20 RBI over 167 plate appearances.

More News