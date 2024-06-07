Double-A Wichita placed Rodriguez on the 7-day injured list Friday due to a sprained thumb, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez sustained the injury Wednesday while sliding into second base on a double. The 21-year-old prospect has been tearing it up in Double-A this season, slashing .298/.479/.621 with eight home runs and 20 RBI over 167 plate appearances.
