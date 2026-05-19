Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Needs surgery to repair thumb
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez needs surgery to repair UCL damage in his left thumb, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez previously had surgery on his right thumb for an injury that cost him much of the 2024 season, and he dealt with a left thumb issue for part of the 2025 season. It's yet another injury concern for Rodriguez, who has yet to play 100 games in a minor-league season due to various injury problems.
More News
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Not yet swinging bat•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Shelved at Triple-A•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Day-to-day at Triple-A•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Cut from big-league camp•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Will play winter ball•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Returning from injured list•