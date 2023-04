Jax threw a scoreless inning while striking out two in Friday's 8-6 victory over the Royals. He earned his fifth hold.

Jax has a 3.18 ERA and 14:2 K:BB ratio in 11.1 innings as he picked up where he left off last season as a high-impact reliever. He's working as a key setup man for the Twins, but could get a save chance the next day or two with Jhoan Duran away from the team for a personal issue.