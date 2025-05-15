Bader is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles after exiting in the third inning of the Twins' 8-6 win in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday due to left groin tightness, MLB.com reports.
Bader started both contests of the twin bill, going a collective 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI before being lifted due to the groin issue. DaShawn Keirsey will pick up a start in left field Thursday in place of Bader, whom the Twins are viewing as day-to-day heading into their weekend series in MIlwaukee.
