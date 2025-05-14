Bader was removed from the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader in Baltimore in the third inning due to an undisclosed injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Bader grounded out in the top of the third inning before being replaced in center field for the bottom of the frame. It's not clear what he's dealing with, but Bader was visited by the trainer in the first game Wednesday after sliding into the side following a catch. He stayed in that contest but might have aggravated something in the second game. The Twins should have more on Bader's condition shortly.