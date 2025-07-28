Bader is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Bader had started the previous three contests, but he'll get Monday off while the Twins go with the trio of Willi Castro, DaShawn Keirsey and Matt Wallner from left to right in the outfield. The 31-year-old Bader is set to become a free agent this winter and could be moved elsewhere ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.