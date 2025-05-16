Bader (groin) is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Milwaukee.
It's the second straight absence for Bader after he suffered the groin injury during Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles. Willi Castro is shifting to left field Friday while Kody Clemens receives a start at second base.
