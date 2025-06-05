Bader went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-1 victory versus the Athletics on Wednesday.

Bader belted a two-run blast in the fifth inning to give the Twins a 3-0 lead. The long ball was a much-needed big hit after the veteran outfielder entered Wednesday having gone 1-for-13 over his previous eight contests. Bader was sidelined for a few games during that span due to a finger injury, so his power display Wednesday was a welcome sign that suggests he's beyond the issue.