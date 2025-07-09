Bader went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Bader smashed the Twins third home run of the evening, sending a Porter Hodge sweeper 446 feet to left center field in the eighth inning to pad their lead. He now has four homers and seven RBI over his last four games and is hitting .300 in nine games since June 27. He's fighting for an everyday spot in the lineup, and at the moment, it will be hard for manager Rocco Baldelli to keep Bader on the bench with how well he's been swinging the bat.