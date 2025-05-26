Bader is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
Bader will get a breather Monday for the Twins' series opener against Tampa Bay. Willi Castro, DaShawn Keirsey and Trevor Larnach will fill the outfield from left to right.
