Bader is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Bader is on the bench for the second time in three games while he's in the midst of an extended rough spell at the plate; dating back to May 25, he's slashing just .129/.243/.290 with a 29.7 percent strikeout rate. Though Bader is a strong defender in the outfield, the Twins could transition him into more of a part-time role if they want to move super-utility man Willi Castro to the corner outfield on a more regular basis in order to open up more opportunities for Brooks Lee and Kody Clemens in the infield.