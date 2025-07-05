Bader went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Friday marked the third career multi-homer game for Bader, who played the role of hero with his first career walk-off blast in the ninth inning. It was also Bader's first multi-hit effort since June 13, but he continues to play a semi-regular role in the Twins' outfield. Bader is slashing a respectable .251/.328/.420 with nine big flies, 10 doubles, 29 RBI and seven stolen bases over his 247 plate appearances.