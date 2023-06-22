Duran was tagged with a blown save against the Red Sox on Wednesday, allowing a run on one hit and one walk over two innings. He struck out two.

Duran entered in the eighth inning tasked with protecting a one-run lead. He allowed two of the first three batters he faced to reach base, resulting in the game-tying run, but retired the next five hitters as the game went into extra frames. It wasn't a terrible performance by the right-hander, though the run he allowed caused him to take his second blown save of the season. Duran has had few missteps overall, posting a 1.55 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 38:13 K:BB over 29 innings while collecting nine saves and one hold.