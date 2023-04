Duran struck out one and did not give up a hit in a scoreless ninth Sunday against the Nationals to secure his fifth save of the season.

Duran sent all three batters down in 12 pitches in what was his first save since April 14. The 25-year-old flamethrower has held opponents scoreless in six of his eight outings, and now sits at a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and a 10:2 K:BB over 7.1 innings.