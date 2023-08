Duran picked up the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Detroit. He allowed a solo home run and a single while striking out two in the ninth inning.

The 25-year-old closer served up a solo homer to Spencer Torkelson and a base hit to Kerry Carpenter before striking out Zach McKinstry to end the game. Duran is now 10-for-11 in second-half save chances despite a 5.11 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 12.1 innings during that stretch.