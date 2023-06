Duran picked up the save Friday against the Tigers. He allowed one walk while striking out three over a scoreless inning.

Duran handed out a free pass to Matt Vierling but bounced back to retire Miguel Cabrera and Zack Short via strikeout. While he doesn't have as many saves as the top closers, Duran has been as steady as they come this season with a 1.50 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 41 strikeouts and 10 saves in 12 chances. Griffin Jax has been serving as the team's top setup man in front of Duran.