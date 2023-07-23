Duran allowed two hits and struck out three in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Duran's given up 11 hits over 8.1 innings in July, but this was his fourth consecutive scoreless outing. He's also converted six of seven save chances this month. The closer has maintained a 2.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 52:15 K:BB with 17 saves in 20 tries over 39.1 innings this season. He's given up five runs (four earned) in July, accounting for nearly half of his total for the year.