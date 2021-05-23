Duran (shoulder) returned from the injured list Saturday to make his first start of the season at Triple-A St. Paul. He gave up one run over three innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

Duran went on the injured list after suffering from trapezius tightness during spring training. Duran relies on a power sinker that has touched triple digits on the radar gun, but likely needs to develop a third pitch to remain a starter. The top Twins pitching prospect could make his debut with Minnesota later this season.