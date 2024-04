Duran (oblique) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and expects to face live batters Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

It's an encouraging step for Duran, who recently progressed to mound work after starting the season on the injured list with an oblique strain. The right-hander should face hitters a few times before moving on to a rehab assignment, and he could be back with the Twins before the end of April.