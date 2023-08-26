Ryan (groin) was activated off the 15-day injured list Saturday ahead of his scheduled start against the Rangers.

Ryan wound up missing most of the month of August while recovering from a groin strain, but he's ready to go after striking out seven and allowing just one run on one hit and a pair of walks in a four-inning rehab start last Sunday. Prior to the injury, Ryan struggled to an 8.63 ERA and 1.79 WHIP over his last seven starts, a far cry from the 2.98 ERA and 0.91 WHIP he managed across his first 15 outings. Jordan Balazovic was optioned to clear space for Ryan's return.