Ryan (6-3) earned the win against the Rockies on Sunday, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out one and walking one over five innings.

Ryan managed to escape Sunday's contest with the win despite allowing eight hits and striking out only one batter. He threw 64 of 102 pitches for strikes across five frames. Two runs came thanks to RBI doubles and the other on a solo shot from Charlie Blackmon. Ryan has lasted more than five innings five times in 11 games this season. The righty will take a 3.20 ERA into his next appearance.