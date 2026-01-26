The Twins and Ryan avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.1 million contract Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The deal includes a $13 million mutual option for 2027.

Ryan's $6.1 million salary for 2026 is right at the midpoint of the figures the two sides exchanged earlier this month, and he's guaranteed an additional $100,000 in the form of a buyout of his 2027 option. The right-hander posted a 3.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 194:39 K:BB across 171 innings in 2025. The Twins reportedly have pulled Ryan off the trade market for this offseason, but his name is likely to come up again during this year's trade deadline, if he's healthy and pitching well.