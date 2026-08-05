Twins' Joe Ryan: Dealing with lower-body injury

Manager Derek Shelton said Wednesday that Ryan is scheduled to undergo further evaluation for a lower-body injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Shelton said that Ryan's injury has left him physically unable to replicate his delivery, which helps to explain why the 30-year-old has given up 16 earned runs in just 15.1 innings since the All-Star break. It remains unclear what exactly he's dealing with, but his next start -- lined up for Sunday against the Brewers -- is in jeopardy as the team waits for a diagnosis.