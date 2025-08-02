Ryan did not factor into the decision in Friday's game against the Guardians, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings.

Ryan yielded a run in each of the first two innings, but he finished his outing strong by retiring 14 of the last 15 batters he faced. He now has 12 quality starts this season (six of which have come over his last nine outings), and his 2.83 ERA and 0.93 WHIP (across 127.1 innings) rank eighth and fifth, respectively, among qualified starters. Ryan is slated to make his next start against the Tigers on the road next week.