Ryan did not factor in the decision during Sunday's extra-inning loss to Tampa Bay. He allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight.

Ryan punched out the side in the first inning and retired the first six batters he faced before Taylor Walls popped a solo shot to begin the third. The Rays scored another run on a Jonathan Aranda single in the fourth. Ryan forced 21 whiffs Sunday, his second-most of the season, with 12 coming on the fastball. He's given up three or fewer runs in 12 of his last 13 outings, posting a terrific 2.33 ERA and 88:18 K:BB during that stretch. His season ERA sits at 2.76 alongside a 116:21 K:BB across 104.1 frames. Ryan is in line to face the Pirates at home next weekend.