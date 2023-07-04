Ryan allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over six inning in a no-decision against Kansas City on Monday.

Ryan bounced back nicely after serving up five homers and allowing six runs over three innings in his worst start of the campaign against Atlanta his last time out. The right-hander racked up 21 swinging strikes and nine punchouts against the Royals, finishing with his fourth quality start over his past six outings. Ryan has just one win during that stretch, but he's given the Twins' pitching staff a boost by completing at least six frames in each appearance aside from the dud against Atlanta. The 27-year-old is tentatively lined up to start Minnesota's final game before the All-Star break this weekend against Baltimore.