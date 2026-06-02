Twins' Joe Ryan: Fans nine in victory

Ryan (4-3) earned the win over the White Sox on Monday, allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out nine batters over six innings.

Ryan benefitted from a big offensive performance by Minnesota's offense, which put up nine runs while the right-hander was in the game. Though he was dinged for five extra-base hits (two homers and three doubles), Ryan kept the damage -- and his pitch count -- reasonable enough to emerge with his second victory across his past three starts. The veteran hurler also finished with exactly nine strikeouts for the third straight outing after maxing out at seven punchouts through his first 10 starts of the season. Ryan has tossed at least six innings in five straight appearances after an injury scare resulted in an exit early in the first inning versus the Blue Jays on May 3. He's put up steady numbers throughout the campaign, posting a 3.20 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 79:14 K:BB over 70.1 innings spanning 13 starts.