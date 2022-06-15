Ryan (5-3) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

Ryan threw 74 pitches (45 strikes) in the outing, but two-run home runs by Eugenio Suarez and Ty France were enough to sink him. The Twins provided virtually no support with just four hits (all singles) and two walks in the contest. Ryan has allowed more than two runs in just two of his nine starts this season, so it's safe to assume he was a bit rusty after a bout with COVID-19. He has a 2.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB across 48 innings this season, and he'll look to correct course next week at home versus the Guardians.