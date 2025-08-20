Ryan (12-6) allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over four innings Tuesday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Athletics.

Ryan worked through two scoreless frames before coughing up a two-run shot to Shea Langeliers in the third inning. The Athletics then plated three unearned runs in the fourth after a fielding error by Darrell Hernaiz. It was the first time all year that Ryan did not complete at least five innings, and his first time giving up more than two runs since July 26. Despite the overall lackluster performance, he's allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine of his last 10 starts. Ryan is sporting a 2.77 ERA with a 159:28 K:BB through 143 innings. He's currently in line for a road matchup against the White Sox this weekend.