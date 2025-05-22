Ryan didn't factor in the decision in Monday's suspended game against the Guardians after giving up three runs on three hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out four.

The contest resumed ahead of Wednesday's regularly scheduled contest, which Ryan was originally positioned to start. The right-hander instead took the mound for the fourth inning of the suspended game with a 2-1 lead, and he nearly went the distance before allowing the first two batters to reach in the ninth inning. Closer Jhoan Duran was unable to strand the runners and blew the save, leaving Ryan with a no-decision. It wasn't a bad showing from Ryan, though it still ended a dominant four-start stretch that saw him allow just two runs with a 35:3 K:BB over 25 innings. The 28-year-old lines up to take the mound on the road against the Rays early next week.