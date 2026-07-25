Twins' Joe Ryan: Not starting Sunday

Ryan has been scratched from Sunday's start against the Athletics due to right arm fatigue, Audra Martin of FanDuel Sports Network North reports.

Twins manager Derek Shelton relayed that the Twins expect Ryan to return at some point during the upcoming series against the Royals that begins Tuesday, but a date for the right-hander has not been confirmed. He's coming off a dreadful performance against the Guardians this past Monday, when he allowed eight runs on 10 hits (including a career-worst six home runs) while striking out three across four innings in a loss. A replacement for Ryan on Sunday has yet to be announced.