Twins' Joe Ryan: On track to start Wednesday

Ryan (arm) is slated to make his next start Wednesday against the Royals at Target Field, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

Ryan had initially been lined up to make his 22nd start of the season Sunday versus the Athletics, but the Twins scratched him a day in advance of the series finale due to what manager Derek Shelton referred to as "right arm fatigue." The Twins never expressed any major concern about Ryan requiring a stint on the injured list, and the two-time All-Star looks like he'll be ready to go by the middle of the week if he experiences no issues during his between-starts bullpen session. The upcoming start versus the Royals could be Ryan's last with the Twins, as the 30-year-old is expected to be a sought-after commodity ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.