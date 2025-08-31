Ryan (13-7) earned the win Sunday over San Diego, allowing five hits and a walk across seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

After he was tagged for 11 runs over nine innings in his previous two starts, Ryan rebounded with a dominant outing Sunday, striking out at least eight batters for the eighth time this season. Ryan lowered his ERA to 3.08 on the season with a 0.97 WHIP and 174:30 K:BB across 155 innings. He'll look to keep rolling his next time out, tentatively scheduled for next week in Kansas City.