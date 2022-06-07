Manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed Tuesday that Ryan (illness) will likely require a minor-league rehab start before returning from the COVID-19-related injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Though Ryan is throwing again after he cleared all COVID-19-related protocols since testing positive for the virus May 25, he'll apparently need some time to build back up for starting duty after he was sidelined for nearly two weeks. Baldelli didn't specify when Ryan will begin his rehab assignment or which affiliate he'll join, but he'll presumably report to the minors later this week.