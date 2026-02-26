Ryan (back) will throw a bullpen session on Saturday before advancing to facing live hitters next week, Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Ryan had been scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut this past Saturday before being scratched from the start due to a back issue. With an MRI revealing inflammation and no other damage to his back, Ryan wasn't shut down from throwing for more than a couple of days. He still should have plenty of time to get fully ramped up ahead of Opening Day, but his availability for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic is in question.