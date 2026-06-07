Twins' Joe Ryan: Settles for quality start Saturday

Ryan didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Royals, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander delivered his eighth quality start of the season on 102 pitches (66 strikes), but Ryan left the mound with the score tied 1-1. Five of those quality starts have come in his last six outings, a stretch in which he's delivered a 2.39 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 44:6 K:BB through 37.2 innings. He'll look for his fifth win of the year in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Detroit.