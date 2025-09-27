Ryan (13-10) took the loss against the Phillies on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over five innings.

Ryan threw 59 of 90 pitches for strikes and generated 14 whiffs, but he was outdueled by Aaron Nola. The 29-year-old was uneven down the stretch, giving up five or more runs in four of his final seven outings while holding opponents to two earned runs or fewer in the other three. He'll still close the campaign with a career-best 3.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 194:39 K:BB across 171 innings.