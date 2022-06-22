Ryan gave up three earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings in a 6-5 loss to the Guardians on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Ryan bounced back from a poor outing the last time out against the Mariners to pitch a quality start and pick up seven strikeouts. His 101 pitches are the second highest he has thrown this season, and the three earned runs he gave up raised his ERA to an even 3.00 on the year. The rookie right-hander's 3.42 xERA and 4.47 xFIP suggest that his solid numbers to date could be in line for an adjustment higher. Look for Ryan to take the bump this weekend at home against the Rockies.