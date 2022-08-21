Ryan (9-6) took the loss Sunday against Texas, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six in 6.1 innings.

Ryan retired the side in order in each of the first three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth when Marcus Semien put a 3-1 pitch into the seats for a solo homer. He held the Rangers scoreless over the next two innings and was removed with one out and a man on third in the seventh. It was the first time he pitched at least six innings in his last eight starts. He has a 4.15 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB in 21.2 innings over four outings in August. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against San Francisco.