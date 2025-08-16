Urena struck out three and allowed two hits and one walk over 5.2 scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 7-0 loss to the Tigers.

With the Twins trailing 6-0 with one out in the third inning and runners on second and third, Urena was called upon in relief of opening pitcher Pierson Ohl to put out the fire. He induced a sacrifice fly to allow one run to score, then got Colt Keith to line out to end the frame. Urena proceeded to retire 14 of the next 17 batters he faced to save the Minnesota bullpen and perhaps set him up for another starting opportunity or bulk-relief appearance next week while the Twins continue to lean on a three-man rotation at the moment and fill in the gaps as needed until two of Pablo Lopez (shoulder), Simeon Woods Richardson (illness) or David Festa (shoulder) return from the injured list. Urena had previously made a three-inning start in his most recent appearance last Sunday versus the Royals before shifting to the bullpen.