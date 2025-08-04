Urena made his first start for the Twins but did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over four innings against the Guardians. He struck out three.

Urena was a late replacement for Simeon Woods Richardson, who had his start pushed back due to an illness. Urena isn't likely to get another turn in the rotation, but could be used a in bulk reliever or opener role as the Twins rotation and bullpen remain in flux after trading away five relievers Thursday.