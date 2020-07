Donaldson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second RBI on a sacrifice fly in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Cardinals.

His first homer in a Minnesota uniform came in the fourth inning, when he chased Carlos Martinez from the game with an opposite-field shot. Donaldson came into the night with just one hit, a single, in 10 at-bats on the year, but the 34-year-old is more than capable of going on a tear at any time.