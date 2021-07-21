Donaldson went 2-for-5 with a solo homer ad two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the White Sox.

Donaldson led off the sixth with a solo blast to left to bring the Twins within a run. His next time up he would lead off the eighth with a single and came around to score on a two-run shot from Jorge Polanco to give the Twins their first lead of the game at 5-4. The 35-year-old swatted the second round-tripper over his last five games and picked up his second multi-hit effort over that span too. Donaldson doesn't have as much pop in his bat as he used to but is still having a productive year, slashing .251/.354/.490 with 15 homers, 39 RBI, 42 runs scored and a 42:59 BB:K over 297 plate appearances.