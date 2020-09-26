Donaldson (calf) will not start Saturday's game against Cincinnati.
Donaldson left Friday's game with a right calf cramp, a worrying sign for a player who has missed quite a bit of time with calf issues in recent years. He's reportedly feeling good and receiving treatment Saturday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports, but the Twins are likely far more concerned about having him healthy for the playoffs than having him available for the final two games of the regular season. Ehire Adrianza will be the third baseman Saturday.