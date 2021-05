Donaldson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Donaldson will sit for the second consecutive Wednesday, breaking a streak of seven consecutive starts. The 35-year-old managed only two hits in 22 at-bats over that stretch, with his average plummeting to .236 on the season as a result. Miguel Sano will spell Donaldson at third base in the series finale.