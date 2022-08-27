Garlick went 3-for-4 for a solo home run and two additional runs scored in a 9-0 win over the Giants on Friday.

Garlick had been out of action since August 3 with a rib cage injury and rapped out three hits from the leadoff spot in his return to the lineup Friday night. Luis Arraez was getting the day off. Garlick's solo home run came off position player Austin Wynns who was called in to pitch in a lopsided affair that the Giants had conceded. Garlick should operate out of a backup role for the remainder of the season with most of his playing time coming against lefty starters. He is slashing .275/.339/.550 in 109 at-bats this season.