Forsythe was held out of Friday's game against Oakland due to a left knee issue, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Forsythe's knee "was not functioning correctly" when he woke up Friday, Twins manager Paul Molitor stated. Forsythe is reportedly battling some inflammation, but the issue isn't believed to be serious, per Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The 31-year-old second baseman will be considered day-to-day moving forward.