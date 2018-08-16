Twins' Logan Forsythe: Hitting second Thursday
Forsythe is hitting second and starting at second base Thursday against. the Tigers.
Forsythe will jump to second in the order with Eddie Rosario on the bench for Thursday's series opener. While he isn't likely to replace Rosario as the team's No. 2 hitter, Forsythe could start to see more favorable placement in the lineup if he continues to produce for the Twins (.386/.449/.432 slash line in 13 games with Minnesota).
