Taylor (back) has returned to the Twins' lineup for Thursday's game versus the Royals.
Taylor sat out Wednesday's contest against the Yankees with a sore back, but he's feeling well enough to return to action a day later. He's in center field and batting ninth against former teammate Zack Greinke.
