Taylor did not play in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees in part due to a sore back, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "He's doing fine but we're going to give him a day here and there because we have to," manager Rocco Baldelli said.
Taylor missed just his second game this season. The injury sounds minor, but it's something to monitor in the next few days.
